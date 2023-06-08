News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster city centre road sealed off tonight as police probe serious emergency incident

A city centre road has been cordoned off tonight as police respond to reports of a serious emergency incident.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 20:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 20:47 BST

Several eyewitnesses have reported an area around Christ Church Road sealed off near to its junction with Thorne Road opposite Hall Cross Academy.

Several police cars and ambulances are understood to be at the scene.

One eyewitness said the incident took place at around 5.30pm.

Police and ambulances are at the scene in Doncaster tonight.Police and ambulances are at the scene in Doncaster tonight.
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of tonight’s incident.

