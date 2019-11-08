These are all the roads in Doncaster currently closed due to severe flooding
The number of roads closed in Doncaster this afternoon due to flooding has increased – but several roads have now re-opened.
Doncaster Council has issued details of the roads currently closed in the area
Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)
Clay Lane West - Edenthorpe (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)
A60 Tickhill Road (Junction Wellingley Lane)
A6023 Low Road Conisbrough (Between A630 Doncaster Road and Castle Hill)
Hound Hill Lane (Entirety, from Sticking Lane to Bolton upon Dearne)
Pastures Lane - Cadeby to Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane
A19 Bentley Road (Junction with Daw Lane) - Bentley
A638 Great North Road - Highfields - REOPENED
A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry - REOPENED
Greys Bridge at Denaby
A18 Leger Way - Intake - REOPENED
A6023 Doncaster Road - Denaby
Alexandra Road - Bentley
Newstead Road - Bentley
Kirk Bramwith Bridge at Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith
Fordstead Lane - Arksey (Between Barnby Dun and Bentley)
Nursery Lane - Sprotbrough - (Between A630 Warmsworth and Sprotbrough Village)
Fishlake Nab - Fishlake
Thorpe Bank - Barnby Dun
Bridge Hill (Water Lane) River Bridge - Barnby Dun
North Bridge Road. Two way traffic over the bridge is now only possible from the Church Way (Town) end of the bridge up to Halfords, there is no through route to St Mary's roundabout. Bus gate enforcement cameras have been suspended during the period of flooding to allow two way traffic over North Bridge
Petersgate - Scawthorpe
Yarborough Terrace (Junction with A19)- Doncaster
A6022 Rowns Lane - Mexborough
Denaby Lane - Old Denaby
White Cross Lane - Wadworth