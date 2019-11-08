More evacuations under way in Doncaster as new area at risk of flooding

Homes in the Scawthorpe and Bentley areas are now under threat as flood waters from the River Don continue to threaten homes.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council said: Following the heavy rain, we are continuing to respond to a major incident for Doncaster with several flood warnings still in place for Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, Willow Bridge, Barnby Dun and Bentley.

Residents evacuate a flooded estate in Bentley, Doncaster after the River Don Burst its banks. Picture Tony Johnson

“The evacuation for Kirk Sandall has been stood down and residents affected have been advised. “Please be advised that there is now an imminent risk of flooding to the Bentley/ Scawthorpe area.

“We have determined that the flood route is to the rear of Cusworth Lane/ St Martin’s Avenue, Raymond Road to the bottom of Amersall Road, the bottom of Petersgate, Scawthorpe and the Bentley Rise area.