'Danger to life' severe flood warnings issued in Doncaster
Five severe flood warnings have been issued in Doncaster today, meaning flooding is expected and there is a ‘danger to life,’ according to the Environment Agency.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:25 am
The warnings are in place for the River Don at Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, Barnby Dun and Willow Bridge caravan site, between Bentley and the town centre.
The Environment Agency is warning that river levels have risen because of yesterday’ persistent rain, putting properties and roads across South Bramwith, South Bramwith, Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall at risk of flooding.
Water levels are due to remain high until midday.
Flooding of Willow Bridge caravan site is said to be ‘expected this morning’.