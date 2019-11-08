'Danger to life' severe flood warnings issued in Doncaster

Five severe flood warnings have been issued in Doncaster today, meaning flooding is expected and there is a ‘danger to life,’ according to the Environment Agency.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:25 am

The warnings are in place for the River Don at Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, Barnby Dun and Willow Bridge caravan site, between Bentley and the town centre.

LATEST: South Yorkshire remains on flood alert

The Environment Agency is warning that river levels have risen because of yesterday’ persistent rain, putting properties and roads across South Bramwith, South Bramwith, Barnby Dun and Kirk Sandall at risk of flooding.

The swollen River Don at Stainforth, Doncaster (Picture: Callum Jack Lambert)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Police issue warning over 'dangerous behaviour' during Sheffield flooding

Water levels are due to remain high until midday.

LATEST: Emergency multi-agency response to South Yorkshire flooding set to continue today

Flooding of Willow Bridge caravan site is said to be ‘expected this morning’.