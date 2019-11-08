These are all the flood alerts and warnings currently in place in Doncaster
Doncaster is still on severe flood alert tonight – with disruption expected to continue into tomorrow.
More than 2,000 homes have been evacuated and large parts of the town are under water after the River Don breached its banks in several places.
The Environment Agency still has six severe ‘danger to life’ flood warnings in place on the river with a further 15 alerts and warnings.
Here’s the latest list
Severe flooding - danger to life
River Don at Barnby Dun
River Don at Bentley
River Don at Kirk Bramwith
River Don at Kirk Sandall
River Don at South Bramwith
River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site
Flood warnings – flooding is expected, be prepared
River Don at Bentley Moor
River Don at Braithwaite
River Don at Conisbrough
River Don at Doncaster
River Don at Lower Sprotbrough
River Don at Mexborough
River Don at Newton Farm
River Don at Stainforth
River Don at Thorpe in Balne
River Don at Trumfleet
Flood alerts – flooding is possible, be prepared
Ea Beck catchment
Lower River Don catchment
Middle River Don
River Dearne catchment
Tidal River Ouse, Don and the Dutch River catchment