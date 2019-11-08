Doncaster could see further floods as high tide approaches for River Don this evening, fear residents

Six of the warnings are in place in Doncaster, with residents concerned about how high tide this evening will affect the level of the River Don.

The warnings were for the River Don at Barnby Dun, Bentley, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site.

In Kirk Sandall this afternoon, residents keeping a close eye on the levels of the river, as were officials from the Canal and Rivers Trust, and police officers, on the banks of the River Don and the River Dun Navigation canal, next to historic St Oswald's Church. They warned away anyone thinking of walking alongside the banks warned away.

The closed road bridge at South Bramwith, Doncaster

Officials said they were trying to move water out of the Don and into the canal, so it could be moved to the River Trent.

Rain started again in the area at 1pm, for around an hour

Nearby resident Lisa Warren, living less than 100 yards from the river, said the police had visited earlier in the day, but that they had said there was no need to evacuate at that point.

"It has been worrying today," she said.

Megan Quinn, Jill Fisher, and Alex Fisher with pet dog Teddy, who is being evacuated from Braithwaite.

Paul Wilkinson arrived with his family to look at the river levels. Some of whom had been given the day off from school, because Hungerhill and Edenthorpe had been closed for the day.

He said: "I don't know what's going to happen. We got a phone call from the Environment Agency at 12.40am saying there was a flood warning.

"We're waiting to see what happens later."

He said they had not been asked to evacuate.

The road closure at the bridge over the River Don at Barnby Dun

In the next village along the river, Barnby Dun residents say they have never seen the canal at it current level under Barnby Dun Bridge.

The bridge is currently closed, but one concerned resident, whose home was only around 20 yards from the canal bank expressed her concerns.

"There were a lot of people out here first thing this morning from the police and the Environment Agency, and my neighbours had a phone call in the middle of the night about the flood alert. But the level seems to be getting higher."

In South Bramwith, the next village along the course of the river, residents have been getting ready to evacuate if the Don bursts its banks.

High water levels at Barnby Dun

Jill Fisher, who lives nearby at Braithwell, was meeting up with her son, Alex, to evacuate her dog. Alex and girlfriend Megan Quinn are going to look after the pet, called Teddy, until the emergency is over.

Jill said: “The water was getting higher and higher and I wanted to make sure we evacuated Teddy. We’re on a flood plain, and the land around my house is already shin deep in water, and it is getting close.

Kay Charlton, from South Bramwith, said she had already evacuated her daughter from the family home in case it flooded. It is just a few yards from the banks of the canal, which she said, along with the river, was at the highest level she had seen it.

She said she had packed bags so that she was ready to leave if the water burst the banks, and had already taken her possessions upstairs to keep them out of any water that came into the house.

“There were people who came round this morning and suggested we gathered our belongings,” she said. “We’ve had a couple of years when the water has been high, but not like this year.

“No one has given us any sandbags to keep any water out,” she added.