'The best mummy in the world:" Heartbroken husband's tribute to wife killed in Doncaster hit and run

30-year-old Keita Mullen, who had children aged ten, five and just four months old, died when she was struck by a car in Bawtry in the early hours of Sunday.

Keita, who ran a balloon business in Worksop where she lived, died at the scene in High Street despite the best efforts of paramedics to save her.

Her heartbroken husband Tom wrote: “Literally my best friend for more than half my life, nothing will ever be the same without you.

"Beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world.

"I promise you I’ll take care of our babies, raise them exactly how you wanted and make sure they never forget just how special you are.

"We all love and miss you so much Keits………. Forever ever.”

Tom is a footballer for St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop FC, where tributes have also poured in for Keita

Allison Palmer wrote: “Thinking of everyone affected by the tragic loss. The community will be there for each other as always.

“Everyone needs to be supported at this difficult time.”

Sabrina Stoddart added: “Thoughts are with her family, friends and children. Can’t imagine what they are going through. Rest in peace Keita.”

Heather Lloyd posted: “What a beautiful loving lady she was. Her family was everything.”

Daniel Kerley added: “Absolutely heartbreaking. My Thoughts are with everyone affected at this terribly sad time.”

Police have launched an investigation into the tragedy in the early hours of July 24, with a 49-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident.

Shortly after midnight, emergency services were called to the A638 High Street, in Bawtry, following reports of a collision.

It is understood that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Keita was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family is being supported by South Yorkshire Police’s specially trained officers.

The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash. She has since been released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our Roads Policing Team are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation. The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a Nissan Juke, was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.

“If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 14 of 24 July 2022.