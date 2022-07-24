Woman pronounced dead at the scene of hit-and-run crash in Doncaster after driver hits two pedestrians

Shortly after midnight this morning (Sunday, July 24) emergency services were called to A638 High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster following reports of a collision.

It is understood that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with both of them.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

A 30-year-old woman has died, following a hit-and-run collision on High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, July 24)

“One of the pedestrians, a 30-year-old woman, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her family has been notified and has asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Initial enquiries suggest that the vehicle involved was a red Nissan Juke, which may now have front end damage.

The vehicle has not yet been located and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description.

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and she is in police custody this morning.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen a red Nissan Juke in the area around the time of the collision to get in touch, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or motorists who hold dashcam footage.

If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 14 of July 24, 2022.

If you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject.