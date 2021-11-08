Terrified residents of Doncaster flats slam yobs over shocking firework attack

In scenes reminiscent of a shell attack, footage shows a group of youths laughing as one deliberately fires dozens of fireworks towards Lonsdale House in Intake, with the fireworks exploding in balls of flame against flat windows in the high-rise block.

Shaken residents say the attacks have been ongoing for a number of years around Bonfire Night and Halloween.

The clip, filmed last Thursday, shows one of the yobs gripping a box of more than 70 high-powered rockets which are then fired towards homes, with sparks cascading down the front of the block in Shaftesbury Avenue, leaving householders under siege.

Footage shows a yob deliberately blasting a block of flats with high powered fireworks.

One resident who declined to be named, for fear of reprisals, said: “Residents are scared and have scorch marked windows as a result.

"This wasn't the first incident by the same group of youths.

"Before the fireworks incident, residents also had cars and windows egged on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The police were called and attended, although too late to catch any of them.

"The same group have been seen around this area of Intake throwing eggs and fireworks at passing cars in recent evenings

“I’ve lived around here for many years now and this has been a recurring issue for at least the last two or three years around Halloween and Bonfire Night.

"Residents are fed up with it. Some don’t feel safe and others are fed up of damage caused to their cars in the car park.

"The area in general is becoming an antisocial haven for the local yobs.”

The clip, widely shared on social media has been condemned, with one saying the group’s actions could have led to ‘another Grenfell.’

Added the resident: “There is often damage caused to cars with fear of more when anything is said to the offenders.

"The flats have CCTV but the picture quality is poor and therefore is never able to be used. The flats have a bad reputation but believe it or not most of the residents that live there are decent folk.”