WATCH: Shocking video shows yobs blasting Doncaster tower block with dozens of fireworks

The dramatic footage shows a group laughing as one of them clutches a box of high powered rockets and deliberately aims that towards windows at the tower block, understood to be in Intake.

Dozens of high-speed fireworks can be seen zooming through the night sky towards the building before crashing against walls and glass before exploding in balls of flame.

It is not known exactly when or where the clip was filmed but is understood to be from over the Bonfire Night weekend and the block of flats is understood to be one of those at the end of Shaftesbury Avenue.

The clip shows a yob deliberately blasting dozens of fireworks at a Doncaster tower block.

The area is home to three separate residential blocks – Westminster House, Shaftesbury House and Lonsdale House.

The clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, is captioned ‘happy you not living in Intake flats’ coupled with a ‘crying with laughter emoji.’

It begins with one of the group clutching a box of fireworks and pointing them towards the block, with dozens of rockets peppering the building in less than a minute, in scenes reminiscent of a mortar attack.

One firework after another smashes into the building, with sparks and flames cascading down the building as the group look on.

The 45 second clip ends with the yob dropping the discarded fireworks box onto the floor.

The footage has been widely condemned and is understood to have been passed to police.

One said: “What a bunch of idiots.

"What an incredibly stupid thing to do. There’s elderly people and families living in those flats – they must have been absolutely terrified.

Another wrote: “Absolutely mindless morons. The idiot holding the box could have had his hands blown off but what if one of those fireworks had set the flats on fire?

"It could have been another Grenfell. I can’t believe how idiotic some people can be.”

Another added: “Yeah, it’s all such a laugh isn’t it? Not so funny if someone had been seriously injured or died.”