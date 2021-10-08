Teenage boy held by police after car smashes into house in late night Doncaster crash

A teenage boy has been held by police after a stolen car smashed into a house in a late night smash in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:01 pm

Police were called at 11.21pm on Monday following reports that a car had crashed into a house on Stoops Lane, Bessacarr.

​On arrival officers found a silver Toyota Previa had smashed into the front of a house.

No one was injured during the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The car smashed into a house in Stoops Lane.

Police said that ​a 17-year-old boy was reported on summons for aggravated vehicle taking.

DoncasterPolice