Teenage boy held by police after car smashes into house in late night Doncaster crash
A teenage boy has been held by police after a stolen car smashed into a house in a late night smash in Doncaster.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:01 pm
Police were called at 11.21pm on Monday following reports that a car had crashed into a house on Stoops Lane, Bessacarr.
On arrival officers found a silver Toyota Previa had smashed into the front of a house.
No one was injured during the incident.
Police said that a 17-year-old boy was reported on summons for aggravated vehicle taking.