Car ends up embedded in Doncaster house after early hours road smash
This was the scene after a car ended up embedded in a Doncaster house in the early hours of today.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:48 am
The silver Toyota crashed on the corner of Bahram Road and Stoops Lane in Bessacarr, although exact details of the time and details of the collision are not yet known.
A dog walker who witnessed the aftermath said: “It’s gone into the house. Thankfully the bushes have taken the brunt of it or the car could have gone right through.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.