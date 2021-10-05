Car ends up embedded in Doncaster house after early hours road smash

This was the scene after a car ended up embedded in a Doncaster house in the early hours of today.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:48 am

The silver Toyota crashed on the corner of Bahram Road and Stoops Lane in Bessacarr, although exact details of the time and details of the collision are not yet known.

A dog walker who witnessed the aftermath said: “It’s gone into the house. Thankfully the bushes have taken the brunt of it or the car could have gone right through.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.

The car smashed into a house in Bessacarr.
