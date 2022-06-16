Tales of Miss World, British heavyweight champions and famous footballers at Mexborough train station

From June 28 until September 2022 members of the public will be able to see creative writing inspired by local history - think tales of the very first Miss World, British heavyweight champions, famous footballers and more.

The exhibition is the culmination of the We Create: Mexborough project - a creative project for adults experiencing mental health difficulties or feeling socially isolated.

From March 2020 until June 2022 the group has taken part in poetic rambles with Ian McMillan, made art on the allotments and created podcasts, radio plays and soundscapes via Zoom and in person at Mexborough Resource Centre.

The team behind the project. Pic by James Mulkeen for darts

Run by darts in partnership with Heritage Doncaster and Cast and funded by Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), We Create: Mexborough tested the positive impact that arts and culture on prescription has on health outcomes in local communities.

The group also worked closely with Mexborough and District Heritage Society to learn about the local history which inspired them.

Participants enjoyed the opportunity to connect with new people and try out creative activity, both online and in person: “This has made me feel like 'YES' you're never too old to learn, and you're never too old to enjoy something new."

And: “I’ve been encouraged to get my creative side out and thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

The exhibition launch will take place in the waiting room at Mexborough train station on June 28 at 2pm and from then until September anyone can have a look free of charge.

For more information email [email protected] or call 01302 341662.