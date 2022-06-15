Animal lovers urged to join the fun at the RSPCA One Fun Day in Doncaster this weekend

One Fun Day is back 'in real life’ this year and we're getting ready to welcome supporters to a day of animal-themed fun wherever they live.

More than 40 events will be happening simultaneously this Saturday to support the RSPCA’s network of branches, animal centres and all of the animals in their care.

And to find exactly where the fun is happening near you, you can log on to the RSPCA’s easy to use interactive One Fun Day map, which has all the information of what’s happening at the branches and centres.

Join in this Saturday's fun day

Events manager Jo Hockley said: “We are so excited that it’s nearly time for our One Fun Day event and we hope that animal lovers will come out and show their support on the day as it promises to be a lot of fun.

“We held a pilot One Fun Day back in 2019 and it proved to be a massive success - so we were keen to make it an annual event in the RSPCA calendar. But then with the pandemic, everything was turned upside down and live events were put on hold - until now.

“We did hold virtual events in 2020 and 2021 - which were really well supported but we are delighted that this year we can hold it ‘In Real Life’.

“No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, which is why we have now launched our interactive map so you can find out exactly what fun things will be taking place in your area.

“Our branches and centres have pulled out the stops this year and we are delighted that more than 40 will be hosting One Fun Day events. They will include everything from charity shop parties to dog shows and family fun days.

“There will be stalls, food and drink, face painting, crafts and entertainment - plus at many events and the chance to be crowned winner of our nationwide PonyCycle championship.

“All our One Fun Day events are designed for us to celebrate being One RSPCA - bringing together our amazing family of branches, centres, shops and others - and raise valuable funds to directly help animals in your local area.

“We hope supporters can find time to come along and support us on the day - or better still how about volunteering? You can find everything you need on our interactive map - which includes links to full details of the events.

In Doncaster there will be a treasure hunt with prizes, plus raffle and tombola, all run by Doncaster Rotherham and District Branch.

In Sheffield, there will be live music, scavenger hunt stalls and crafts, second hand bargains and good food. There will also be garden games, a hay bale picnic area, dog show, face painting, ice cream stall, tombola, raffles and more, run by Sheffield Branch.