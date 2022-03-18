Swimmers warned ahead of temporary shutdown of Doncaster booking system

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust has announced IT work which will impact on people being able to make bookings early next week.

A spokesman said: “We will be carrying out essential maintenance on our booking system from 6pm on Sunday 20 March.

"This work is expected to last until Tuesday 22 March.

Booking for swimming sessions will be impacted by the temporary shutdown.

"During this time, there will be no availability to book online for Fitness Classes and some swimming sessions.

"If you plan to attend on Monday 21 or Tuesday 22, then please ensure that you book before 6pm on Sunday 20 March.

"Onsite bookings will be available during this time, but availability cannot be guaranteed so it is recommended that you book in advance.

"Bookings for Swimming (Big Splash) and Ice Skating sessions at the Dome are unaffected by this work.