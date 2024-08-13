Stunning picture captures dazzling Northern Lights display over Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dazzling display of the Northern Lights over Doncaster has been caught on camera.

The Aurora Borealis lit up skies across England and Scotland last night – and Doncaster didn’t miss out on the show, with the skies glowing pink and green.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust shared the fabulous photo, adding: “Last night a colleague captured the aurora borealis moments before the annual August Perseid meteor shower.”

After a strong geomagnetic storm in the early hours of Monday morning, the aurora was seen as far south as Norfolk.

The Northern Lights in the skies over Doncaster. Photo: Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

And the display came as the Perseid meteor shower reached its peak, when up to 100 meteors an hour can be visible in the night sky.

What are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights - or aurora borealis - appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

It is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The colours occur due to different gases in the Earth's atmosphere being energised by the charged particles.

The two most common gases in the Earth's atmosphere are nitrogen and oxygen. Oxygen atoms glow green - the colour most often seen in the Northern Lights, while nitrogen atoms emit purple, blue and pink.

The most impressive auroras occur when the Sun emits really large clouds of particles called "coronal mass ejections".