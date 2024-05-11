Lisa Nicole Sheridan captured the aurora borealis over Rossington.Lisa Nicole Sheridan captured the aurora borealis over Rossington.
Picture gallery: Northern Lights in dazzling display in skies over Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 11th May 2024, 01:43 BST
The Northern Lights have lit up the skies over Doncaster – in a rare appearance, thrilling sky watchers across the country.

It’s rare for the aurora borealis to be seen as far south as Yorkshire, but clear skies made for a series of spectacular sightings with people across Doncaster reporting seeing the sky glowing pink and green.

Even people as far south as Kent and Plymouth managed to get a glimpse.

One of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years is hitting the earth and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a rare solar storm warning – and such storms increase the chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

The Met Office said that "enhanced activity" is expected to persist, but at reduced levels, through Saturday night into Sunday – giving Doncaster people another chance to see them tomorrow.

What are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights - or aurora borealis - appear as bright, swirling curtains of lights in the night sky and range in colour from green to pink and scarlet.

It is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The colours occur due to different gases in the Earth's atmosphere being energised by the charged particles.

The two most common gases in the Earth's atmosphere are nitrogen and oxygen. Oxygen atoms glow green - the colour most often seen in the Northern Lights, while nitrogen atoms emit purple, blue and pink.

The most impressive auroras occur when the Sun emits really large clouds of particles called "coronal mass ejections".

Megan Ackerman captured this stunning image.

1. Northern Lights over Doncaster

Megan Ackerman captured this stunning image.

Kirsty Agate took this photo over Edlington.

2. Northern Lights over Doncaster

Kirsty Agate took this photo over Edlington.

Caz Rogers grabbed a picture of the Northern Lights over Doncaster.

3. Northern Lights over Doncaster

Caz Rogers grabbed a picture of the Northern Lights over Doncaster.

Kirsty Agate caught a glimpse of the aurora.

4. Northern Lights over Doncaster

Kirsty Agate caught a glimpse of the aurora.

