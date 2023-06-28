Student 'disgusted' after spotting ducks swimming in litter in Doncaster river
Macy Challinor discovered the birds perched in between rubbish and plastic bottles near to Doncaster College.
Macy said: “I took these photographs last week and I felt saddened and disgusted by what I just saw.
"If you look at the images you can see animals surrounded by waste and litter caused by residents of Doncaster.
"These photographs were taken of the River Don by Doncaster College.
"I feel that the public should be made aware of this. This genuinely upset me.”
Environment Agency officials have launched a probe to rule out pollution and believe the deaths were caused by low oxygen levels in the water, caused by the recent hot temperatures.