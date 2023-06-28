Student 'disgusted' after spotting ducks swimming in litter in Doncaster river

Macy Challinor discovered the birds perched in between rubbish and plastic bottles near to Doncaster College.

Macy said: “I took these photographs last week and I felt saddened and disgusted by what I just saw.

"If you look at the images you can see animals surrounded by waste and litter caused by residents of Doncaster.

A student was left upset after spotting ducks surrounded by filth in the River Don. (Photos: Macy Challinor).

"These photographs were taken of the River Don by Doncaster College.

"I feel that the public should be made aware of this. This genuinely upset me.”

It comes after hundreds of dead fish were found floating in the River Don last week.

