Student 'disgusted' after spotting ducks swimming in litter in Doncaster river

A photography student was left ‘genuinely upset’ and ‘disgusted’ after snapping a picture of ducks surrounded by filth and litter in a Doncaster river.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST

Macy Challinor discovered the birds perched in between rubbish and plastic bottles near to Doncaster College.

Macy said: “I took these photographs last week and I felt saddened and disgusted by what I just saw.

"If you look at the images you can see animals surrounded by waste and litter caused by residents of Doncaster.

A student was left upset after spotting ducks surrounded by filth in the River Don. (Photos: Macy Challinor).A student was left upset after spotting ducks surrounded by filth in the River Don. (Photos: Macy Challinor).
"These photographs were taken of the River Don by Doncaster College.

"I feel that the public should be made aware of this. This genuinely upset me.”

It comes after hundreds of dead fish were found floating in the River Don last week.

Environment Agency officials have launched a probe to rule out pollution and believe the deaths were caused by low oxygen levels in the water, caused by the recent hot temperatures.

