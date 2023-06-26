News you can trust since 1925
Probe launched after hundreds of fish found dead in River Don in Doncaster

An investigation has been launched after hundreds of fish were found dead along the River Don in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

Environment Agency officials have launched a probe after the fish were found along numerous stretches of the river in the last few days.

While pollution is being probed as a potential cause, EA chiefs believe the deaths are down to low oxygen levels in the water caused by recent high temperatures, with a number of similar incidents reported nationwide.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We continue to investigate a number of fish deaths and fish in distress incidents across the country, including in Yorkshire.

Hundreds of dead fish have been found along the River Don in Doncaster. (Photo: Lee Stewart).Hundreds of dead fish have been found along the River Don in Doncaster. (Photo: Lee Stewart).
"We believe that many of the problems we are seeing are as a result of low dissolved oxygen due to a combination of the high temperatures we have experienced recently, and the low atmospheric pressure caused by the thunderstorms. However, our officers are investigating at multiple locations to rule out any other causes such as pollution.

“It is important that members of the public who spot fish in distress report it to our 24/7 incident hotline 0800 80 70 60 so that our officers can investigate.”

In recent years, fish deaths have been reported at a number of Doncaster beauty spots, including Lakeside and Sandall Park, caused due to low oxygen levels brought on by hot weather.

Last week, The Canal and River Trust said it was carrying out emergency action across the country to address the situation following an unprecedented number of deaths, with anglers across the county reporting large numbers of dead fish over the past few days.

