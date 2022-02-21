Storm Franklin: More flood warnings issued for Doncaster as fresh storm batters town

The River Don has burst its banks in several places in the last 24 with hundreds of residents watching the waters rise outside their properties overnight.

There has already been some flooding in Conisbrough and Mexborough, while a number of villages north of Doncaster are on high alert.

Doncaster Council has been delivering sandbags to threatened areas while drivers have been told to stay at home as Storm Franklin sweeps across town, hot on the heels of Storm Eunice which caused widespread damage on Friday.

Mexborough has been hit by flooding, with this photo showing a water filled street near to the Pastures Lodge hotel. (Photo: Jo Dearing).

Flood warnings are currently in place for Braithwaite, Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Thorpe in Balne and Trumfleet.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Surface water and flooding of roads is likely and we are urging people not to attempt to drive through flooded areas.

“The Environment Agency in the early hours of this morning have also issued flood warnings for the lower Don at Sprotbrough and the River Don at Conisbrough.

“We are closely monitoring the situation at present as there has been some localised flooding to some properties in these areas.

“Our officers will remain out and about and working with partners including the Environment Agency. We will keep you updated throughout the day.”