'Stay away' warning as fire chiefs 'very concerned' about thin ice on Doncaster lake

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has released photos of the lake near Arksey – showing numerous footprints on the ice.

A spokesman said: “We are growing very concerned around activity on a frozen lake in Arksey.

“Despite our warnings, these photos suggest people are still playing on the ice.

Fire chiefs have issued the warning about thin ice on the lake at Arksey.

“Here’s the problem - as temperatures rise this weekend, the ice will get thinner, and will be more prone to cracking underfoot.

“Please speak to the youngsters in your life and urge them to stay well away.”

