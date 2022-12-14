'Stay away' warning as fire chiefs 'very concerned' about thin ice on Doncaster lake
Worried fire chiefs have urged people to stay away from a frozen lake in Doncaster over fears of a repeat of the Solihull tragedy which saw three young boys lose their lives.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has released photos of the lake near Arksey – showing numerous footprints on the ice.
A spokesman said: “We are growing very concerned around activity on a frozen lake in Arksey.
“Despite our warnings, these photos suggest people are still playing on the ice.
“Here’s the problem - as temperatures rise this weekend, the ice will get thinner, and will be more prone to cracking underfoot.
“Please speak to the youngsters in your life and urge them to stay well away.”
There have been numerous reports of youngsters playing on ice in Doncaster despite Sunday’s tragedy which claimed three lives.
Fire crews were called to Shaftholme on Monday after teens were spotted on frozen water while children have also been seen playing on a frozen pond in Rossington.