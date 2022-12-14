Fresh report of children playing on icy pond in Doncaster after Solihull lake deaths tragedy

A dog walker spotted a group of boys walking on the ice at Rossington Duck Pond yesterday.

Sharing details of the incident on social media, she wrote: “There were three boys aged between 11-14 walking on the ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I warned them about breaking through and risking their lives. Just for parents to have a word with their kids.”

Rossington Duck Pond, where children were spotted playing on ice.

Earlier this week, police and fire crews issued a stark warning after teenagers were spotted on a frozen pond in Doncaster.

Emergency services descended on Shaftholme on Monday after the pair were spotted on the ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came less than 24 hours after the death of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 at a beauty spot in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Matt Gillatt, head of the joint police and fire community safety department said: “Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident but it could have turned out very differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our advice is to stay away from any open water which isn’t overseen by a lifeguard, unless you are with an organised swimming group.

"At this time of year, and particularly during this period of cold weather, avoid standing on iced over bodies of water. You don’t know how thick the ice is or how deep the water is below and you could get into serious difficulty if you fall in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews were called at around 12.45pm to Shaftholme Road, Arksey, to reports of concern for the safety of two individuals, a police spokesman said.

“Both our officers and those from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the site and the individuals ran off. Despite an area search they were not located.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four fire engines were also called after the two males were seen trying to crack the ice on a lake, approximately 25 metres away from the water’s edge.