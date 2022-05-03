The occupant was able to evacuate safely and the fire was already out when firefighters arrived on the scene, thanks to sprinklers which had been fitted throughout the building.

Fire officers say the incident again highlights the value of fire sprinklers fitted in high-rise, residential buildings.

Area Manager Cath Toovey, said: “Fire Sprinklers are a cost effective way of making high-rise, residential dwellings safer – they stop fires from spreading, put them out quickly, save lives and have a long working life span.

"We’re proud of the reputation we’ve built nationally as a leading fire and rescue service for our long standing advocacy of the benefits of fire sprinklers.

"It’s pleasing to see that not only are housing providers understanding these benefits as well, but that they have done their job at an incident which might otherwise have been much more serious.”

All high-rise tower blocks in Doncaster have been fitted with fire sprinklers by St Leger Homes.

The housing provider’s investment followed a joint, fire service funded project at Silverwood House in Doncaster which further highlighted the ease and benefits of retrofitting sprinklers in high-rise buildings.

The installation was awarded £209,000 by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Authority’s Stronger Safer Communities Reserve, which used money set aside from the Authority’s reserves.

Fire sprinklers are now mandatory in all new build residential buildings in England 11 metres or more in height.