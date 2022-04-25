Fire at Doncaster scrap metal plant in Balby Carr Bank started accidentally

A fire at a scrap metal plant in Doncaster last Friday (April 22) was started accidentally, the fire service said.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Monday, 25th April 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:07 pm

A total of 10 fire engines tackled a blaze at Morris Metals, recycling site in Balby Carr Bank, which broke out shortly before 7pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said investigators had recorded the cause of the fire as accidental.

This was not the first time the recycling plant had been involved in a fire as they had suffered similar devastating blazes in February this year and April last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The blaze was spotted from across Doncaster.

Their attendance was reduced to two fire engines by Saturday morning and people living in the area were advised to avoid the area.

SYFR worked alongside partner agencies including Nottingham and West Yorkshire fire and rescue services and the Environment Agency in its response to the incident.

They left the scene on Saturday evening after making sure no hot spots were developing.

Read More

Read More
Residents told to stay indoors as eight fire crews tackle Doncaster factory blaz...