South Yorkshire in focus: A year of Yorkshire Air Ambulance operations in the region

On average the charity responds to five incidents across the entirety of the region every single day.

Between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance treated 922 patients across Yorkshire, more than a fifth (21 per cent) of patients were from South Yorkshire (196). Of those responded to in South Yorkshire, eight per cent were also flown to hospital for lifesaving treatment.

Road traffic incidents involving motorcyclists (22) and road traffic incidents (22) involving pedestrians were the most common incidents in South Yorkshire during 2020, followed closely by vehicle road traffic (21) incidents and then cardiac arrests (19).

The majority of incidents in the South Yorkshire region were in Doncaster

July was the busiest month in the South Yorkshire region, and Fridays were the busiest days for incidents. This is compared to April and Tuesdays the previous year. Weekend incidents rose by four per cent in the last financial year.

The majority of incidents in the South Yorkshire region were in Doncaster (78), followed by Sheffield (38) and then Barnsley (32). The average patient age was 17-39 years old (74).

Of the 196 patients treated, Yorkshire Air Ambulance were the first emergency service on scene for more than 1 in 10 incidents (19 per cent) and four per cent of patients were given a potentially lifesaving blood transfusion on-scene.

Nearly a third of missions resulted in specialist paramedics travelling with the patient in the land ambulance to the hospital, where it was deemed quicker or medically necessary to go by land rather than air.

Three times more men were treated than female patients and one in ten incidents involved children aged two to 16.

Matt Syrat, YAA Clinical Operations Manager, commented: “Being a South Yorkshire lad born and bred, the region always holds a special place in my heart. I spent my entire pre hospital career serving South Yorkshire, before moving to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in 2012, and it ensured I had a well-rounded and varied insight into life. South Yorkshire has one of the most expansive areas of motorway, rail and road networks in the region meaning that the Air Ambulance can make all the difference to rural areas and long distances to major trauma centres.”