Mystery winner scoops £1,000,000 Euromillions UK prize

The South Yorkshire local, who plans to treat his family with the winnings, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What fabulous news for Mr. L for winning this fantastic prize, and for the other 19 winners of this prize from the Millionaire Maker event draw. He has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to treating his nearest and dearest.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you living next door to a millionaire?

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate an average of £36M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic gold medals. To date, over £43BN has been raised and distributed to National Lottery Good Causes through more than 635,000 individual grants.

Thanks to National Lottery players, over £1.2BN is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which includes over £600M in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis.