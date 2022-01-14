South Yorkshire bus strikes off as Stagecoach drivers secure ‘huge’ pay win

The pay deal, negotiated by Unite, the UK’s leading union, will see drivers pay increase by more than £1 an hour.

From May, drivers in Sheffield will see their hourly rate rise from £10.50 to £11.60, while drivers’ pay elsewhere will go from £10.80 to £11.91.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a huge win for our members and shows what can be achieved when workers stand together in a union.

“Unite now does exactly what it says on the trade union tin: fight to defend our members’ jobs, pay and conditions. The inflation busting pay rise at Stagecoache, as well as similar victories at other workplaces across the country, shows this approach is paying dividends for Unite members.”All strike action has now been cancelled and bus services will continue to run as normal.