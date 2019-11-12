Shock over flood exemption clause in Doncaster insurance policy
A Fishlake businesswoman has told of her shock after discovering a floods exemption clause in her insurance.
Flood waters have fallen slightly in the village since it was flooded when the Don burst its banks on Friday near the village, and fire crews are now on the scene and using high a high volume pump to start the work of clearing the water out.
But residents are still concerned that they could be hit by more water later this week, and fear a repeat later in the winter, and are want to see emergency action from the Government the meeting of its emergency committee, COBRA, today.
Fishlake resident Pam Webb, who has seen her Truffle Lodge spa business in Fishlake, flooded, said she had seen firefighters start pumping the water out today, and had been told they had hoped to have another pump brought in.
But she wants the Government to call a state of emergency, and has been told that her insurance will not cover flood damage because of a clause that had been inserted in the contact.
“I’ve been told my insurance has an exclusion clause,” said said.
“I think they must have picked up that there was a risk of flooding and put in an exemption. It may be my fault for not noticing.“I feel like we’ve been failed and that there has not been enough investment in rivers and waterways.”
She said she did not yet know what the cost of the flood damage would be to her.
“What we want now is for the Government’s COBRA meeting to declare a state of emergency and direct more resources to the area. We need someone out here from the official agencies here to look at things.
“It’s starting to recede, but there is rain forecast for Thursday, and we’re being told that’s a potential problem.
“The fire brigade started pumping last night. If is declared a national emergency, we may get more. At the moment, about 55 per cent of the village is flooded.
“My concern is that this is just the beginning of the winter. If this is not managed, I fear it could happen again pretty soon.”
