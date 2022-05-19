Shock as sex toy found dumped at side of one of Doncaster's busiest roads

The bright pink device was found on Balby Road – and is the latest in a number of incidents where sex toys have been discovered discarded on the streets of Doncaster.

The woman who spotted the saucy spot of flytipping said it had been found near to Balby Library and added: “Makes a change from bags of rubber - oops rubbish - lol.”

Last year, a dog walker spoke of her shock when her pet found a huge sex toy on a walk in Doncaster – and then wanted to play fetch with it.

The sex toy was found dumped at the side of Balby Road.

Laura Roberts was out for a stroll when her 11-month old Cocker Springer cross, Domino, when he darted back to her with the rather rude eight inch sex toy dangling from his jaws.

Laura, 29 and Domino made the saucy discovery while they were talking a walk across Armthorpe Pit Top.

She said the dog ran off, started digging, then bounced back to her and left the sex toy by her feet – expecting her to throw it so they could start playing.

She said: “He ran off like he always does and when I got to him he was just digging away and when I shouted for him to come back he brought it with him.

“Never expected something like this, I just burst out laughing. He was holding it in the middle so it was dangling out of both sides of his mouth.

“Then he just dropped it at my feet and then looked at me like he was asking if I was going to throw it at him like a toy.

“I didn’t want to touch it, but he left it. So we just left it there, not knowing what to do with it."

They returned to the park the following day, on Sunday, but the dildo had magically disappeared from where they last saw it.

In 2017, a Doncaster driver was stopped in his tracks when he found a massive sex toy dumped in the middle of a local road as he made his way to a family Sunday dinner.

Motorist Neil Taylor was left shocked when he and wife Laura and the couple's children stumbled upon the huge rubber appliance as they drove between Stainforth and Sykehouse.

He said: "We were casually driving to the Old George in Sykehouse for a lovely family dinner. We stopped dead by this huge rubber **** in the middle of the road.

"We were in stitches. We reversed back over it for the photo - but we had to tell the kids it was a bike handle."

And it came just a few months after a Doncaster Pokemon Go played found more than he bargained for when he found a giant sex toy in a local park.