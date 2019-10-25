This Sheffield pub is offering a job where you get paid £500 to eat free kebabs

The Botanist pub and bar chain is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a self-confessed kebab lover to be hired as their official Hanging Kebab Taste Tester.

With a pay packet of £500 for their time, plus a year’s worth of hanging kebabs, it could well be the tastiest way to earn some extra money this autumn.

Would you like to get paid for eating kebabs?

The chain is seeking an individual who can help ensure their kebabs remain ‘grill-iant’ as they can be, as they introduce an additional four Hanging Kebabs to their all-new everyday menu inspired by the comforts of home.

The newest skewer options – taking the total number of kebabs from four to eight – includes the pub classic Surf and Turf and their first Vegan option – Tofurky sausage.

James Scott, Executive Chef at The Botanist and The New World Trading Company said: “Our Hanging Kebabs have been a much-loved staple of our menu for close to 10 years now. Our chefs love grilling them almost as much as our guests enjoy eating them.

“We aim to showcase that kebabs can and should be eaten at the pub; not just after it.”

“We reviewed our entire vegan offering across our brands, and it was only natural this would lead to a vegan version of our most loved dish. I’m excited for even more people to

be able to enjoy our kebabs.”

Kebab experts who feel they’ve got what it takes can apply by detailing their Kebab experience via The Botanist’s website HERE https://thebotanist.uk.com/hanging-kebab-tester or

emailed directly to hangingkebabs@thebotanist.uk.com. ​

The advert from The Botanist’s website details the following job description: ​

Are you a self-confessed ‘Kebab Connoisseur’? Do you have a signature sauce and side combination? Is getting your weekly kebab fix the best part of your weekend? ​

We’re searching for someone to attend the ultimate kebab taste-test to make sure our latest Hanging Kebabs are as good as they’ve ever been. One lucky candidate will be chosen to

taste a variety of our Hanging Kebabs in an exclusive session to help us decide the perfect side dish, condiments and drink to serve with the dish we’ve become famous for.