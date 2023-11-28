Second Doncaster Taco Bell branch set to close this week, fuming staff say
Insiders say the chain’s branch on Wheatley Hall Road could close as early as tomorrow (Wednesday) and comes after the shutdown of the firm's restaurant in Thorne after just two years at the weekend.
Both branches are understood to be run by franchise operators rather than the chain itself.
The Wheatley Hall Road outlet opened its doors in 2021.
A source told the Free Press: "The Taco Bell on Wheatley Hall Road closes on Wednesday.
"All the staff got informed one week in advance and are expected to help clean the store out.
“One week notice for staff just before Christmas is inhumane. Loyal staff members who have worked there since it first opened have just been dismissed.”
The chain also has branches in the Frenchgate and Herten Triangle.
We have contacted Taco Bell for comment.