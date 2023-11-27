A Doncaster branch of fast food chain Taco Bell has reportedly closed its doors – just two years after opening.

The outlet in Omega Boulevard, Thorne shut down yesterday (Sunday) according to a member of staff in a social media post.

The branch, which became the firm’s 75th UK outlet when it opened its doors in November 2021, was one of four of the Mexican inspired eateries in Doncaster.

The staff member wrote: “Just to let everyone know, today is the last day Taco Bell Thorne is open. We close tonight for the last time at 9pm.”

Taco Bell in Thorne has reportedly closed its doors.

Founded in 1962 in California, the firm is famed for its tacos, quesadillas and burritos and has more than 7,000 branches across the globe.

The chain also has branches in Wheatley Hall Road, in the Herten Triangle at Lakeside and a branch in Frenchgate.

We have contacted Taco Bell for more details of the closure.