Roads re-opened after overturned lorry on Doncaster roundabout causes chaos

Roads which were closed off after an overturned lorry brought chaos to Doncaster have re-opened.

The junction of Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane was sealed off this morning after a truck overturned, sparking a major incident.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were all called to the scene shortly after 9.30am after the HGV tipped onto its side as it went round a roundabout.

The lorry tipped over onto its side, with emergency crews racing to the scene. (Photo: Andrew Morton).

Fire crews had to rescue the driver from his cab but he escaped with minor injuries in the incident which caused traffic jams in the surrounding area.

Emergency officials have spent the rest of the day clearing up at the scene and getting the vehicle back onto its wheels.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “The junction of Goodison Boulevard and Cantley Lane in Doncaster has now reopened after a lorry overturned at the location this morning.