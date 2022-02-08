And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1T southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse, carriageway closure for carriageway works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for VRS inspections.

• A1, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

• M180, from 8am October 5 2021 to 8pm February 28 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for abnormal loads holding bay.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8am February 7 to 11.59pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t southbound, Skelbrooke, slip road closure for NGN works, diversion route via National highways network and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 35, slip road closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• A1, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 38 to junction 37, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route via local authority and nation highways network.

• A1(M), from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 34, Lane closures for Technical surveys.

• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.