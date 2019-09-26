A new study surveyed drivers on who they were doing it with, their most favoured positions and where in the car gave them the biggest thrill.

Tempcover discovered that:

Have you got down and dirty in your car?

44% of people have had sex in a car

80% have done so with a partner

25% admitted to cheating in a car

45% said they did it to add excitement to their sex life

And 1 in 10 BMW drivers conceived a child in a car

Country lanes were the most popular location, with 65% of drivers admitting to having sex in this location while drivers rated the bonnet of a car as the most pleasurable place to have sex, compared to the least popular area, the roof, where only 1.7% of drivers gave it the top score.

Whilst the most popular position, ‘on top’ was actually ranked second for satisfaction, it was in fact oral sex that was voted the best position for pleasure, with 33% of the people surveyed giving it top marks.

Taking sex with your partner from the bedroom to your car doesn’t come without its risks. People aged 55 and over are most likely to get caught by the police when partaking in car-based activities, when 12% of Audi drivers have been watched whilst having sex in a car.

Sexpert, Phillip Hodson commented, ‘Cars aren’t sexy because they go fast. Their real appeal is providing a mobile love-space where secret intimacies can be freely exchanged.

“Victorian Londoners had sex in horse-cabs with the curtains closed telling the driver to “go around the park slowly”.

“Today, you find a lovers’ lane where couples go to kiss and pet – and as the survey shows – carry out any and every sexual experiment.

“Encouragingly, this Tempcover survey shows that almost half of us can regain a sense of romantic excitement from taking our love lives for a drive.

“There’s something so specifically erotic about asking that special someone to join you in private, free from other distractions, at the closest of quarters, away from parents and children and wearing clothes that are deliberately free-flowing, minimal and – ideally - button-free.”