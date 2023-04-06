Residents' terror as police hunt man spotted 'laughing' and running from Doncaster petrol bomb attack

Police and fire crews descended on Ronald Road in Balby last night after a property in the street was set ablaze.

Neighbours have spoken of the drama which unfolded at around 9.30pm last night.

One said: “I still can’t get over it, someone could have died.

A police probe has been launched following the arson attack in Doncaster.

"I’m just glad people did see it straight away before it took hold of the whole house and possibly burnt my house down as well.

"I thought mine was on fire at first. Just so glad he wasn’t in there and no one was hurt.

“When I looked though my window and saw him run off, it sounded like he was laughing – didn’t care one bit.”

Another added: “I heard it all. Scary when it’s on door step.”

Another posted: “It was awful, I heard the window smash thinking someone was breaking in the house – looked out of the window and saw the flames, very scary.”

Another added: “Could smell the fire and the petrol - very scary for people who live on that street.”

“People are just taking the law into their own hands, just glad no one was at home at the time it happened,” posted another.

Police have now launched an investigation following the arson attack.

A spokesman said: “We were called by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue at 9.40pm to inform us of a house being on fire on Ronald Road.

“Officers attended and the fire was extinguished. Nobody was inside at the time.

“CCTV footage obtained indicated this may have been a deliberate ignition.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed what happened, to come forward.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who has CCTV footage which may have captured the incident.

“In particular, they would like to speak to a man who was seen running away from the scene after the fire began as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

"He is described as being of a large build, wearing a dark-coloured puffa-style jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms.

“You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 924 of 5 April when you get in touch.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Footage can be emailed to [email protected] and please include the above incident number in the email subject line.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a premise fire at 9.25pm on Ronald Road, Balby, Doncaster.

"There was no one inside the premise at the time of the fire.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

