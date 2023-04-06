News you can trust since 1925
'Petrol bomb' attack on house as police cordon off Doncaster residential street

A house in Doncaster has been sealed off by police after reports of a ‘petrol bomb’ attack.

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST

Police and fire crews raced to Ronald Road in Balby last night following the incident.

Locals have described the incident as a ‘petrol bomb’ attack and say South Yorkshire Police officers sealed off the street in the aftermath of the attack, which is now under investigation.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescuce Service has confirmed that the fire at the house is ‘believed to have been started deliberately.’

A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a house in Doncaster last night.A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a house in Doncaster last night.
In a brief statement, the SYFR spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a premise fire at 9.25pm on Ronald Road, Balby, Doncaster.

"There was no one inside the premise at the time of the fire.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

"Crews left the scene at 10:25pm.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

