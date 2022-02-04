RAF plane circles Doncaster as Russian military aircraft are detected in "British area of interest"

Following reports of a military aircraft circling over Doncaster around 7pm last night (Thursday, February 3), we have received more information.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:58 am

Town residents reported lots of air activity causing concern for some as news came in of Russian military aircraft heading towards the United Kingdom.

At that time we hadn’t details of it is a training exercise or something else, but we did know it is an RAF plane which took off from Brize Norton.

One reader told the Free Press that the circling plane was an RAF Voyager, which is an air to air refuelling aircraft dispatched alongside fighter jets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An RAF Typhoon jet like the ones scrambled to escort Russian military aircraft away

Read More

Read More
Armed Forces plane from Brize Norton circles over Doncaster

He said: “These were quick reaction alerts deployed by the master controller at British air force base in Lossiemouth for a track of interest.”

Britain's RAF said it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.

The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted", adding that they did not enter UK airspace at any point.

The plane's flightpath

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

RAFDoncasterLiam Hoden