RAF plane circles Doncaster as Russian military aircraft are detected in "British area of interest"

Town residents reported lots of air activity causing concern for some as news came in of Russian military aircraft heading towards the United Kingdom.

At that time we hadn’t details of it is a training exercise or something else, but we did know it is an RAF plane which took off from Brize Norton.

One reader told the Free Press that the circling plane was an RAF Voyager, which is an air to air refuelling aircraft dispatched alongside fighter jets.

An RAF Typhoon jet like the ones scrambled to escort Russian military aircraft away

He said: “These were quick reaction alerts deployed by the master controller at British air force base in Lossiemouth for a track of interest.”

Britain's RAF said it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.

The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted", adding that they did not enter UK airspace at any point.

The plane's flightpath