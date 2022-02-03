Armed Forces plane from Brize Norton circles over Doncaster
Residents from across Doncaster have reported lots of air activity in the last hour, causing concern for some.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 8:04 pm
The Free Press has been contacted by a number of readers about a plane circling above the town, worried of its intention.
Although at this time we haven’t details of it is a training exercise or something else, we do know it is an RAF plane which took off from Brize Norton.
We will bring you more on this when the authorities get back to us.