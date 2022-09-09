News you can trust since 1925
Queen Elizabeth: Minster prayers and books of condolence as Doncaster pays its respects

People in Doncaster have started paying their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Darren Burke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:09 am
Books of condolence will open for Her Majesty at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum this morning, while a virtual book of condolence has also been opened by Doncaster Council online.

You can sign it HERE

Doncaster Minster will also open its doors from 7.30am this morning (Friday) so members of the public can pay their respects following the Queen’s death at the age of 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland yesterday.

Doncaster Minster has opened its doors for people to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Other churches across Doncaster will also be opening their doors so people can pay their respects.

Mayor Ros Jones, the town’s three MPs and other civic leaders have all paid tribute while flags have been lowered on buildings across Doncaster.

Full details of the Queen’s funeral and the accession of King Charles III to the throne will be confirmed in the coming days, with the new monarch returning to London from Balmoral this morning.

