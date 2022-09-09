Queen Elizabeth: Minster prayers and books of condolence as Doncaster pays its respects

Books of condolence will open for Her Majesty at Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum this morning, while a virtual book of condolence has also been opened by Doncaster Council online.

You can sign it HERE

Doncaster Minster will also open its doors from 7.30am this morning (Friday) so members of the public can pay their respects following the Queen’s death at the age of 96 at her Balmoral residence in Scotland yesterday.

Other churches across Doncaster will also be opening their doors so people can pay their respects.

Mayor Ros Jones, the town’s three MPs and other civic leaders have all paid tribute while flags have been lowered on buildings across Doncaster.