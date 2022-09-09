Queen Elizabeth: Mayor, MPs and businesses lead Doncaster tributes to 'loved and respected' monarch

The mayor, MPs, businesses and many more have all paid tribute after the Queen’s death at Balmoral was announced yesterday.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “On behalf of the people of Doncaster, our sincere sympathy go to the Queen's family following her passing.

“She was loved and respected around the world and a true symbol of honor, integrity and dedication.

Tributes have poured in from across Doncaster following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are united in grief and in memory of her incredible reign.”

Civic Mayor, Coun Ian Pearson said: “On behalf of Doncaster Council and the people of the city, I express our deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and give our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this time.

"The Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at the Mansion House and Sir Nigel Gresley Square as a mark of respect.

“The Queen had served this nation dutifully for over 70 years and became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking her many years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.”

Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen; a loss that will be felt across our nation. I know that my constituents in Doncaster Central will share my sadness at this time.

“With a reign lasting over 70 years, there is no with more experience, resolve, and dedication than the Queen. Her steady statesmanship has led this country through every crisis of the late 20th and early 21st century, and the Queen’s sense of duty has been a reassuring constant in the lives of so many.

“Let us remember the leadership, courage and kindness she showed her country over a long and deeply impactful life.”

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said: “So sad to hear the news of the passing of our Queen.

“She has been part of all of our lives. We will all have our own stories to tell of our memory of her.

“Whether fortunate enough to meet her in person, see her through the window of her car or simply on the telly on Christmas Day.

“She has been the bedrock of our country for so many years. She has shown us all what the word service means and will be so sadly missed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all her immediate family and everyone who called her their Queen. God Save The King.”

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband wrote: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

"She led a life of extraordinary dedication to our country for which the nation is deeply grateful.“

"The people of Doncaster will feel a deep sense of loss at this news. We can all be grateful for the incredible role Queen Elizabeth II played in our national life. My deepest condolences go out to the Royal Family. We mourn with them.”

Tributes have also come in from businesses and organisations across Doncaster.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are deeply saddened to mark the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Since her coronation in June 1953, Queen Elizabeth has been a constant in the lives of so many people, and is a figure that, throughout her reign, has tied generations together through her unfailing sense of service and duty.

“Many colleagues within the Trust took great comfort and strength from her words at the beginning of the pandemic, and her central message of 'We will meet again', and we will undoubtedly miss, beyond all measure, the stability, continuity and national focus she provided.”

Wheatley Park Baptist Church posted: “We pay tribute to our remarkable Queen Elizabeth ll, a lady with a deep Christian faith which motivated her to serve our country with great diligence and humility.

"May God be merciful and grant her peace and joy for all of eternity in His presence. Rest in peace your Majesty. Our prayers are with her family, our nation, and the commonwealth.”

Doncaster Olympic taekwondo star Sarah Stevenson, who was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2012, said: “Thank you for giving us a lifetime of dedication and love.

“I’m blessed and honoured to have met her, a day I will always cherish. RIP Queen Elizabeth.”

A spokesman for closure threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport mourns with the nation following the announcement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this tragic time, you are in our thoughts.

“Rest in peace.”

Doncaster African Caribbean Support Group posted: “I must say how devastating it is to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“The Queen devoted her life to the Commonwealth and public service.

“Long live King Charles and the Queen consort.

“The Queen will be missed but never forgotten - RIP.”