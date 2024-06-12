Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spotted in Doncaster - complete with noisy suitcase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Casually dressed and surrounded by aides, the Conservative leader was understood to be changing trains en route to tonight’s Sky TV leader’s discussion with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Grimsby.
The BBC’s political editor Chris Mason shouted questions to Mr Sunak as he made his way towards the station’s taxi rank, pointing out the rattling case in his report on tonight’s News At Six.
Repeating claims by defence secretary Grant Shapps that Labour is on course for a “super majority,” Mr Mason asked the PM, who looked surprised at his appearance: “Are you worried about a Labour super majority?”
It is Mr Sunak’s latest visit to Doncaster in a matter of months.
In March, he made a surprise and unannounced visit after an invite by then Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.