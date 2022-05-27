Popular Doncaster pub edges closer to re-opening after falling derelict

The Old Bells in Campsall attracted drinkers and diners from all around at the height of its popularity.

Since its closure more than half a decade ago, various proposals and plans have been drawn up to resurrect it.

Now bosses have confirmed that work on turning the building into a pub once more is set to commence.

The Old Bells is moving closer to reopening.

A spokesman said: “Exciting news – we have today approved the drawings from our designer.

“You will soon see contractors starting work and the transformation needed to bring this pub back to life.

“We will soon be releasing a menu for all to see and hopefully soon have an estimated open date.”

Earlier this year, the future of the building which dates from the 1600s, was thrown into doubt after a plan to open it as a cafe collapsed.

Carcroft-based cafe and gift store Jaffa and Cakes had announced plans to move into the Grade II listed building – but the deal was called off because of an ‘unexpected health issue’ and the building was put on the market again for £735,000.

Announcing the collapse of the deal on its Facebook page, a Jaffa and Cakes spokesman wrote: “It is with deep regret that I have to inform you that Jaffa and Cakes will no longer be taking over the Old Bells.

"This is due to an unexpected health issue. I’m so disappointed. Thank you all for your continued support at Jaffa and Cakes.”

In 2020, residents of the village were hopeful that the pub’s future had been secured after it was announced that the building had been purchased by a local builder.

Eric Lowery, a parish councillor for the village, revealed he had met the builder and discussed the project, but said the builder asked not to be named.

Over the past few years, building work has taken place both inside and outside the building, with extensive repairs and restorations and new paint work.

Villagers have been campaigning to save the Old Bells for a number of years.