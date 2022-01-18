Future of Doncaster's oldest pub back in balance as cafe opening plan collapses

The Old Bells in Campsall, which dates from the 1600s, has been given a huge makeover and totally renovated over the last few years after falling into disrepair following its closure more than half a decade ago.

Carcroft-based cafe and gift store Jaffa and Cakes had announced plans to move into the Grade II listed building – but bosses have said the deal is off because of an ‘unexpected health issue’ and the building is now understood to be on the market again for £735,000.

Announcing the collapse of the deal on its Facebook page, a Jaffa and Cakes spokesman wrote: “It is with deep regret that I have to inform you that Jaffa and Cakes will no longer be taking over the Old Bells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to turn the Old Bells into a cafe have collapsed.

"This is due to an unexpected health issue. I’m so disappointed. Thank you all for your continued support at Jaffa and Cakes.”

In 2020, residents of the village were hopeful that the pub’s future had been secured after it was announced that the building had been purchased by a local builder.

Eric Lowery, a parish councillor for the village, revealed he had met the builder and discussed the project, but said the builder asked not to be named.

Over the past few years, building work has taken place both inside and outside the building, with extensive repairs and restorations and new paint work.

Villagers have been campaigning to save the Old Bells for a number of years.

The adjoining car park has also been resurfaced

During its hey day, the pub attracted visitors from all over Yorkshire for its cosy charm and home cooked dinners and is said to be the one of the oldest inns in Yorkshire.

Property firm Rightmove has advertised the pub for sale on its website HERE

Priced at £735,000, it says the Old Bells is in a ‘prominent position in (an) affluent village, fully refurbished to a high standard’ and offers ‘a fantastic opportunity for a new operator.