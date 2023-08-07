Pop Works bosses thank 'incredible' customers as venue re-opens after pepper spray attack
Pop Works in Silver Street bounced back into business at the weekend with beefed up security measures following the incident in the early hours of last Sunday morning when the gas was released inside the venue, leaving clubbers coughing, sneezing and struggling to breathe.
Police are still probing the incident which sent shockwaves through Doncaster’s clubbing community.
The club has introduced new CCTV cameras and increased secrurity staff and is also asking clubbers to help fund further improvements.
Marking the re-opening, a club spokesman said: “Celebrating our incredible customers.
“Thank you for making Pop Works the ultimate party destination in Doncaster city.
“Your support has kept us thriving as the biggest all-nighter in town.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101. Please quote incident number 210 of 30 July when you get in touch.