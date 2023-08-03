Pop Works: Doncaster pepper spray attack club beefs up security and launches funding plea

Revellers at Pop Works were left choking and struggling to breathe after chemicals were released inside the building in the early hours of last Sunday morning, sparking a major police investigation, with cops still hunting those responsible.

Now, as the Silver Street venue prepares to re-open its doors this weekend, bosses have said security will be stepped up – with more bouncers on patrol, new security cameras to ensure “a safe and friendly environment.”

In a lengthy statement posted on the club’s Facebook page headed “exciting news,” bosses said: “After the following recent incident, we are thrilled to announce that Pop Works will still remain open as Doncaster ‘s biggest all nighter and open until 6:30am as usual – and we are coming back bigger and better than ever.

“We have been hard at work working alongside licensing and Doncaster Council who have been absolutely amazing to ensure the safety and security of all our valued guests.

“Our top priority is to move forward and still create an unforgettable, yet secure experience.

"The revamped venue will be equipped with cutting edge safety precautions, full deep cleaning process of the whole venue, fully restocked bar, all sofas, dance floor and carpets in the building fully deep cleaned, adhering to the highest industry standards.”

Clubbers are also going to be invited to help fund even more safety measures.

The statement added: “We have set up two collection buckets on the bar for when we open this Friday to raise money and push for more safety measures, not for just Pop Works but for the whole of Silver Street - more policing, Street Pastors etc and we will be contacting other venues to join us in this operation.

Promising “enhanced precautions” and “increased security,” Pop Works said: “Our new team of highly trained security personnel will be present at every corner of the club to ensure a safe and friendly environment.

“More state of the art security cameras and monitoring systems have been installed to maintain constant vigilance.

“All guests will be required to present valid identification to ensure a safe and age-appropriate crowd of people who are genuinely looking to go out for a good night, good vibes only.

“Designated areas for emergency situations will be clearly marked and easily accessible.

“Regular sanitisation and disinfection of all common areas will be carried out to prevent any potential spread of germs or anything else of that nature.

“Despite the added safety measures, we guarantee that Pop Works will retain its title as the busiest all night party destination in the city.

“We're dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive atmosphere where everyone can feel welcome and celebrated. No matter your background or interests, the nightclub is the place where you can be yourself and have an incredible time with friends old and new.