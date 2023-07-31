Pop Works attack: Pepper spray used in Doncaster nightclub incident, say police

An investigation is under way after clubbers were left choking and struggling to breathe following the incident at Pop Works in Silver Street in the early hours of Sunday.

In its latest update, South Yorkshire Police say they have identified the substance – and are now hunting for those responsible for the attack.

Superintendent Peter Thorp from Doncaster said: “While our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, we want to reassure the wider public that this was thankfully a relatively minor release of something akin to a pepper spray, which didn’t cause any lasting injuries and the majority of people at the venue were unaffected.

Police have said a pepper spray was used in the Pop Works attack. (Photo: Facebook).

“However, the fact remains that whoever chose to bring that substance to the venue clearly did so to cause alarm or injury, and we are working to identify those responsible.

“I’d repeat the request for anyone with information or witnesses to come forward, so we can develop as comprehensive an understanding as we can of what happened.”

You can pass information to police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 210 of 30 July 2023 when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Emergency services were called at around 5am after a number of people reported feeling unwell. Eight people were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but later discharged with no injuries.

A multi-agency investigation has now determined that the substance was more than likely a pepper spray or something similar.

Clubbers have spoken of their terror after the incident, which saw door staff evacuating people from the premises.

One described people choking, coughing and sneezing, with ambulances ferrying those impacted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with fire crews spending 90 minutes at the scene.