Pop Works: Fire crews reveal more details of chemical attack on Doncaster club

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to Pop Works in Silver Street in the early hours of Sunday after a ‘chemical substance’ was released inside the premises, leaving clubbers gasping for breath and coughing and sneezing.

An urgent probe has been launched into the incident which has sent shockwaves through the city’s nightlife community.

Now South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service chiefs have released more details about the incident, which took place at around 5am and is understood to have seen around sixty people evacuated from the club by security staff.

Fire crews were called to Silver Street following the early hours chemical incident at Pop Works.

Fire chiefs have revealed they spent more than 90 minutes at the scene, assisting with first aid and ventilating the club.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 5:02am to reports of a gas/chemical incident in a night club on Silver Street, Doncaster.

“The premises had already been evacuated when crews arrived. Two crews from Doncaster station attended the incident.

“Crews assisted ambulance crews with first aid and approximately eight people were taken to hospital for a check up.

“Firefighters left the scene at 6:35am.”

One said: “My sister’s friends were in there and they said it was like tear gas.”

Another said: “It was gas but they haven't confirmed what sort as yet. It was a horrible experience but all door staff did amazing.”

Another posted: “My daughter was in this and came home saying how everyone was being evacuated really fast – door staff brought her water.”

“It put eight people in hospital. Whoever did it should be ashamed of themselves,” wrote another.

“We were in the club when it happened – it was horrible,” shared another.

Emergency services were called after clubbers began complaining of feeling unwell with one saying that they had been sprayed with ‘poison gas.’

The woman said: “Everyone was coughing and sneezing. The security were shouting for everybody to get get out.

“I have never seen something like this, everyone was just coughing and sneezing and struggling to breathe. There must have been about 50 or 60 people in.

“It was really creepy to be honest.”

Police have now launched a probe into the incident – and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are carrying out an investigation into reports a chemical substance was let off inside a night-time venue in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Sunday 30 July.

“We were called at 5am to report a number of people said to be feeling unwell at Pop Works on Silver Street.

"Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment but nobody is thought to have had any lasting effects.

“We are now working to determine what substance was let off at the location. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Chief Inspector David Struggles, from the Doncaster district command team, said: "For those inside Pop Works this must have been a terrifying ordeal and we are working hard to determine exactly what happened at the location.

“This type of offence will cause concern among the community and those who like to use the night-time economy in the city. We want to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible to ease those fears and make those who live in or wish to use the city centre for leisure feel safe and secure.

“If you were inside Pop Works at the time or in the nearby area and saw or heard anything suspicious we want to hear from you. You could have seen something important, no matter how small it seems. It could prove vital for the investigation.”

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 210 of 30 July when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

In a statement posted on social media, a spokesperson for Pop Works said: “In the early hours of Sunday morning around 4:55am, we had to evacuate everyone out of the club - this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management.

“We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid.

“We are deeply sorry.

“Our main priority is our customers safety and well-being after making sure that the care needed for those involved was provided. Once again we are truly sorry