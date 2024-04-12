Voters blast Doncaster MP after he blames mayor for House of Fraser closure

Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher was attacked by voters after he blamed the closure of House of Fraser on the mayor.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has also blamed the impending shutdown of Marks and Spencer on Mayor Ros Jones, along with a number of other city centre shops and buildings.

But his remarks were met with derision by voters who tore into him on his own Facebook page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“City centre, Binns, Debenhams, Marks and Spencer, railway college, airport, market struggling, Mansion House only open once a month. Colonnades many shops empty, Grand Theatre remains closed. And many more issues.

“This Labour mayor needs to get a grip. Her record clearly shows she is failing Doncaster. We all can see that.

“We have had Labour in control of Doncaster Council for 60+ years. Look at the damage they have caused? It’s time for a change. The Mayoral elections can’t come soon enough.”

But voters blasted back at the MP.

One told him: “And what exactly would you do to stop Binns, Debenhams, M&S from closing down?

"And please don't say free parking as the main car parks are all full by 9.30 am by paying car owners.

"The Grand, as you know, is privately owned and from what I understand the council have provided funds to the trust. No pointing the finger unless you have some workable ideas to stop the above from happening. We have had a Tory government in control for 14 years and look at the mess the country is in.

Another posted: “I bet the Mayor wishes she was as all powerful as you make her out to be!

"She doesn't own the shops or the theatre, she can't control people's spending or force shops to stay open.

"The big issue here is the economy which has been massively screwed by the Conservative government to the point where the council can barely afford to do the basics. The council aren't perfect but let's be honest about the massive negative impact the government has had here!

Ken Waight, chair of the Friends of Doncaster Grand Theatre told him: “I would just like to put on record that the Mayor has been very supportive with efforts to move forward with the Grand and a multi-stakeholder working group, including the Council and the Friends is continuing to make some progress in its renovation. It should be noted that the Grand remains in private ownership.”

Earlier this week, retail giant House of Fraser confirmed the permanent closure of its Doncaster city centre store.

The store had previously been given a stay of execution, operating as an Outlet Store over the past few years, selling a wide array of items at discounted prices.

But bosses have now said the store will shut its doors for good in the coming weeks – and comes just weeks after neighbouring Marks and Spencer confirmed it will be closing its city centre store in 2025.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group commented “It is with regret that we announce House of Fraser Doncaster will be closing in spring.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication.

"Where possible, we are committed to finding new roles within the group for staff.”

In February 2020, the Baxtergate store was due to shut its doors for good but the company gave it a stay of execution, operating as a discount store.

In 2018, the store was one of dozens of House of Fraser outlets earmarked for closure after the firm ran into financial difficulties.