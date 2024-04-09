House of Fraser confirms permanent closure of Doncaster city centre store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store had previously been given a stay of execution, operating as an Outlet Store over the past few years, selling a wide array of items at discounted prices.

But bosses have now said the store will shut its doors for good in the coming weeks – and comes just weeks after neighbouring Marks and Spencer confirmed it will be closing its city centre store in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Frasers Group commented “It is with regret that we announce House of Fraser Doncaster will be closing in spring.

Doncaster's House of Fraser store is to close for good in the coming weeks after years of limping on in the city centre.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication.

"Where possible, we are committed to finding new roles within the group for staff.”

In February 2020, the Baxtergate store was due to shut its doors for good but the company gave it a stay of execution, operating as a discount store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, the store was one of dozens of House of Fraser outlets earmarked for closure after the firm ran into financial difficulties.

The chain was then taken over by retail magnate Mike Ashley and was given a reprieve with jobs and the store saved.

A number of House of Fraser branches were turned into high-end luxury goods stores called Frasers, including the branch in Sheffield’s Meadowhall.

But Doncaster was not among them.

The Doncaster branch first became a House of Fraser discount outlet store in 2008 after trading as department store Binns for several decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retail giant started life back in 1849 as a small drapery shop in Glasgow and during the 1970s rapidly expanded, buying drapers across Scotland, Ireland and England as well as other department stores and Army and Navy stores as well as iconic luxury store Harrods in 1959.

The Doncaster branch opened in the mid-70s on the site of the former Owen and Owen store.